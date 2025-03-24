IPL 2025: Relive DC beating LSG in last-over thriller

Mar 24, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
18.3 - Prince Yadav bowled a full ball outside off, causing Kuldeep Yadav to miss as he tried to play from the crease. Kuldeep Yadav got run out.
18.4 - Prince Yadav hits a low full toss to Ashutosh Sharma for two runs. Ashutosh tries to slog but can't get under it, miscuing the ball over midwicket.
18.5 - Ashutosh Sharma hit a six off Prince Yadav's delivery, despite not hitting it perfectly, clearing the long-off boundary.
18.6 - Ashutosh Sharma hit a boundary off Prince Yadav's delivery, bringing the team closer to victory with just six runs needed in the last over.
19.1 - Pant possibly missed a stumping opportunity but they went for a review for LBW. Tension grips as the ball-tracking shows the ball missing off stump to everyone's relief.
19.2 - Mohit hit the ball to the area between extra cover and cover and got a single. 5 runs are needed to win the game with only 4 balls left, and it's Ashutosh's turn to bat.
19.3 - Ashutosh Sharma hit a six off Shahbaz Ahmed, winning the game that seemed lost at one point.