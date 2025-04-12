Apr 12, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma's all 10 sixes in SRH vs PBKS match

Chankesh Rao

1. 75m - Abhishek Sharma shuffles across his stumps and waits for it before tonking it away over the long-on ropes

2. 79m - Abhishek Sharma clears his front-leg and smokes it over deep mid-wicket

3. 74m - Sharma steps out and creates a bit of room before carving it up and over extra cover, sweet timing

4. 75m - Short outside off, Abhishek picks that up and pulls it into the mid-wicket stands with plenty of bottom hand power

5. 77m - Abhishek swivels and pulls it in the gap between deep square and deep mid-wicket

6. 106m - Jansen goes full outside off, Abhishek Sharma plays the whippy pull that lands in the mid-wicket orbit.

7. 88m - Half-volley at the stumps from Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek has clubbed that for a mighty maximum over long-on

8. 70m - Fraction short and pitched outside leg, Abhishek picks it wide of his pad and dispatches it

9. 80m - Abhishek clears his front leg and marmalizes it over mid-wicket

10. 79m - Shuffles outside off, clears his front leg and slogs the full delivery over wide long-on

