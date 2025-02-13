Feb 13, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of past winners, runners-up and hosts

Aseem Sharma

South Africa clinched the inaugural tournament, defeating West Indies by 4 wickets. The tournament was earlier known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy.

First Edition (1998)

New Zealand won the ICC KnockOut Trophy beating India by 4 wickets at Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Second Edition (2000)

Due to heavy rains, the final match between India and Sri Lanka was washed out twice. Both teams were declared as joint winners. The tournament was held in Sri Lanka.

Third Edition (2002)

The Courtney Browne-led West Indies team defeated the host, England, to win their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy. 

Fourth Edition (2004)

The final was won by Australia beating the defending champions West Indies by two wickets. The tournament took place in India.

Fifth Edition (2006)

Australia won their second ICC Champions Trophy beating New Zealand by 6 wickets. The 15-match tournament was held in South Africa. 

Sixth Edition (2009)

India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy for the second time. The Men in Blue defeated England by 5 runs. The tournament was held in England and Wales.

Seventh Edition (2013)

Pakistan clinched their first-ever Champions Trophy after securing a huge win against the defending champions and their arch-rivals, India. This edition also took place in England and Wales.

Eighth Edition (2017)

