Hardik Pandya vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Who has bowled fastest ball in IPL?

Mar 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar is a bowler known for his precise and effective bowling, particularly in the crucial powerplay overs.
He has played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL for 11 years and has recently been sold to RCB for the IPL 2025.
He usually bowls at speeds around 130 kilometers per hour.
Bhuvneshwar is known as the "Swing King" by fans for his exceptional ability to swing the ball both ways.
Hardik Pandya has demonstrated his ability to bowl balls exceeding 140 kmph.
Hardik maintains an average speed of 138.7 kmph.
He is an all-rounder, serving as a right-handed middle-order batsman and a fast-medium bowler.
While the fastest ball bowled in the IPL by Bhuvneshwar or Hardik Pandya is uncertain, Kumar's skill in maintaining accuracy stands out.