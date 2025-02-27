Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia spark dating rumours after Ind vs Pak clash due to THESE two reasons

Feb 27, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
NASA's James Webb Telescope captured this beautiful image of Ring Nebula
Check out two reasons why these dating rumours can turn out to be true.
Jasmin Walia is a British singer and a TV personality, who shot to fame with her song 'Bom Diggy' from Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
The first reason of her dating Hardik is speculated that she was present during the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, cheering for Team India and the all-rounder.
When he took the wicket of Babar Azam, Jasmin started cheering out loud for Hardik and blowing away kisses.
However, Hardik didn't show any signal to respond to Jasmin's kisses and went to his teammates for celebrations.
Hardik and Jasmin's dating rumours first made rounds on social media in August last year when they were spotted at a similar location in Greece.