From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 7 batters who use 'MRF' bats

Mar 12, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar with 'MRF' badging bat has been one of the iconic and memorable things for every cricket fan.
Gautam Gambhir, India's current head coach, had also used 'MRF' bats while batting. He even used an 'MRF' bat when he smashed the iconic 97 in the finals of the 2011 ODI World Cup.
India's star player Virat Kohli took Sachin's legacy forward by using 'MRF' bats and scored thousands of runs for Team India.
AB de Villiers, the South African legend, also played with 'MRF' bats after he signed a deal with the brand in 2017.
Just like Sachin another cricketing legend Brian Lara used 'MRF' bats from 2003 and continued till he retired in 2007.
Following the legacy of the association of legendary players with 'MRF' bats, Shubman Gill recently became the brand ambassador of the company.