Bowlers with most hat-tricks in IPL history

May 1, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the IPL since the 2023 season.
On April 30, he pulled off this impressive feat while playing for the Punjab Kings against the Chennai Super Kings, taking four wickets in that over.
Chahal's hat-trick came as he dismissed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmed, following the wicket of MS Dhoni in the same over.
With this achievement, Chahal has now joined an elite group as only the third player in IPL history to record more than one hat-trick.
Here's a list of bowlers who have multiple hat-tricks in the IPL.
Amit Mishra achieved a rare feat by taking a hat-trick for three different IPL teams - Delhi Capitals in 2008, Deccan Chargers in 2011, and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2013.
Yuvraj Singh is the only player to achieve two hat-tricks in a single season, accomplishing this feat for Punjab Kings during IPL 2009 in South Africa.
Chahal achieved his first IPL hat-trick in 2022 while playing for Rajasthan Royals against KKR. He got his second hat-trick while playing for Punjab against CSK.