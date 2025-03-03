Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia head-to-head in last 10 ODIs

Mar 3, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
India and Australia are set to lock horns on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us compare both teams statiscally in the last 10 ODIs.
In the last 10 ODI games played, both India and Australia won 5-5 matches since 2019.
In the ICC Champions Trophy, India and Australia locked horns four times where the Men in Blue won two times and the Aussies tasted victory just once. One game went without any result.
Overall records in ODIs in 151 ODIs played between the two teams, Australia has 84 wins while the Indian side has 57 wins in its name.
In the last four bilateral series played by the two teams since 2019, both sides had clinched two series each, equally winning six games.
The ICC Champions Trophy game between the two teams was played in 2009 in Centurion. The match was washed out and declared No Result.
The upcoming semi-final match between India and Australia will be their first game in 16 years in ICC Champions Trophy. The winner of the match will play the winner of the 2nd semi-final game between South Africa and New Zealand.