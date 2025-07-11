Jul 11, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
7 Indian athletes who participated in the Big Boss
Rishika Baranwal
From cricket pitches to wrestling mats, these athletes swapped sport for spotlight bringing their competitive spirit and charm into the Bigg Boss house.
Salil Ankola Former cricketer Salil Ankola entered the very first season of Bigg Boss but was evicted early due to contract issues with his production commitments.
Sonika Kaliraman Top woman wrestler Sonika Kaliraman appeared in Bigg Boss Season 5. Though pregnant at the time, she chose to leave in the first week for health reasons.
The Great Khali WWE superstar Khali was a high-profile contestant on Bigg Boss Season 4, impressing viewers with his stature and ending as first runner-up.
Navjot Singh Sidhu Once India’s flamboyant cricketer, Sidhu shocked fans on Bigg Boss Season 6, entering mid-season before exiting due to political commitments.
Vinod Kambli Controversial former cricketer Vinod Kambli joined Bigg Boss Season 3 as a wildcard, his candid nature and emotions generated significant buzz.
S. Sreesanth The fiery fast bowler stirred things up during Bigg Boss 12, finishing as runner-up after multiple confrontations and emotional moments.
Sangram Singh Wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh showcased his tenacity on Bigg Boss Season 7, finishing as the 3rd runner-up.
These sports stars brought strategy, emotion, and star power to the Bigg Boss stage.
