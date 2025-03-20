Mar 20, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma or Ramandeep Singh: Who had better strike rate in one inning of IPL 2024?
Abhishek Sharma and Ramandeep Singh delivered explosive performances in IPL 2024. But who recorded a better strike rate in a single inning?
Abhishek Sharma smashed 75 runs off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, with a strike rate of 267.85.
Ramandeep Singh scored 25 runs off just 6 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, achieving a staggering strike rate of 416.66.
As a top-order batsman, Abhishek’s explosive knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate the powerplay.
Ramandeep, batting lower down the order, provided a crucial late boost to Kolkata Knight Riders' total.
Ramandeep’s 416.66 strike rate in a single inning was the highest among the two, surpassing Abhishek’s 267.85.
Abhishek had multiple high-strike rate innings, while Ramandeep made the most of his limited chances.
Abhishek played an anchor-aggressor role at the top, while Ramandeep was a death-overs specialist.
Though Abhishek had bigger scores, Ramandeep Singh recorded a higher strike rate in a single IPL 2024 inning!
