Mar 20, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma or Ramandeep Singh: Who had better strike rate in one inning of IPL 2024?

Rishika Baranwal

Abhishek Sharma and Ramandeep Singh delivered explosive performances in IPL 2024. But who recorded a better strike rate in a single inning?

Abhishek Sharma smashed 75 runs off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, with a strike rate of 267.85.

Ramandeep Singh scored 25 runs off just 6 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, achieving a staggering strike rate of 416.66.

As a top-order batsman, Abhishek’s explosive knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate the powerplay.

Ramandeep, batting lower down the order, provided a crucial late boost to Kolkata Knight Riders' total.

Ramandeep’s 416.66 strike rate in a single inning was the highest among the two, surpassing Abhishek’s 267.85.

Abhishek had multiple high-strike rate innings, while Ramandeep made the most of his limited chances.

Abhishek played an anchor-aggressor role at the top, while Ramandeep was a death-overs specialist.

Though Abhishek had bigger scores, Ramandeep Singh recorded a higher strike rate in a single IPL 2024 inning!

Next: Rajat Patidar or Sanju Samson: Who hit more 50s in IPL 2024?