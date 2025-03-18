8 restaurants owned by Indian cricketers

Mar 18, 2025, 07:14 AM IST
Here eight restaurants that are owned by famous Indian cricketers and loved by fans.
Opened in 2017 and located in RK Puram, this was Virat Kohli's first venture in the food business.
This restaurant chain has outlets in different cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai.
Zaheer Khan opened this restaurant in 2005 in Pune, offering an unparalleled gastronomic experience in a luxurious setting.
Kapil Dev's Eleven in Patna offers a themed experience. Opened in 2008, the cricket style restaurant offers a wide selection of Indian, Pan Asian and continental cuisine.
Suresh Raina started his new journey as he established his restaurant 'Raina Indian Restaurant' in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in June 2023.
In 2023, Shikhar embarked on a remarkable venture by establishing a sports cafe in the vibrant city of Dubai.
Ravindra Jadeja started his restaurant in December 2012. This restaurant is famous among sports enthusiasts in Rajkot.
In December 2022, Shaka Harry commenced its operations in India. Notably, the restaurant gained significant support from none other than MS dhoni.