Mar 18, 2025, 07:14 AM IST

8 restaurants owned by Indian cricketers

Monica Singh

Here eight restaurants that are owned by famous Indian cricketers and loved by fans.

Opened in 2017 and located in RK Puram, this was Virat Kohli's first venture in the food business.

NUEVA, Virat Kohli

This restaurant chain has outlets in different cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Mumbai.

One8 Commune, Virat Kohli

Zaheer Khan opened this restaurant in 2005 in Pune, offering an unparalleled gastronomic experience in a luxurious setting.

Zaheer Khan's Fine Dine, Zaheer Khan

Kapil Dev's Eleven in Patna offers a themed experience. Opened in 2008, the cricket style restaurant offers a wide selection of Indian, Pan Asian and continental cuisine.

Kapil Dev's Elevens,  Kapil Dev

Suresh Raina started his new journey as he established his restaurant 'Raina Indian Restaurant' in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in June 2023.

Raina Indian Restaurant, Suresh Raina

In 2023, Shikhar embarked on a remarkable venture by establishing a sports cafe in the vibrant city of Dubai.

The Flying Catch, Shikhar Dhawan

Ravindra Jadeja started his restaurant in December 2012. This restaurant is famous among sports enthusiasts in Rajkot.

Jaddu Field Food, Ravindra Jadeja 

In December 2022, Shaka Harry commenced its operations in India. Notably, the restaurant gained significant support from none other than MS dhoni.

Shaka Harry, MS Dhoni

Next: 8 animals that make their own food