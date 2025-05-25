10 sportspersons who served the Indian Armed Forces
Shivani Tiwari
Neeraj Chopra: Indian Olympic champion in the javelin throw, also a World Championship silver medalist and Diamond League champion. He holds a Junior Commissioned Officer rank in the Indian Army.
MS Dhoni: Former Indian cricket captain, holds an honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in the Territorial Army, is a certified paratrooper, and received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: An Indian Army veteran and Olympic silver medalist shooter. He rose through army ranks and later became a politician, holding ministries for Information and Broadcasting, and Sports.
Deepak Punia: An Indian wrestler and Junior Commissioned Officer in the Indian Army. He won silver at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Milkha Singh: Known as the 'Flying Sikh,' was a renowned Indian athlete who won numerous international medals, including the Padma Shri award and was also a part of the Indian military.
Kapil Dev: He led India to the World Cup victory in 1983. He was appointed honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army in 2008, a testament to his cricket legacy.
Abhinav Bindra: He won India's first individual Olympic gold medal in 2008, bringing immense national pride with his remarkable achievement.
Sachin Tendulkar: He was honoured with an honorary Group Captain rank in the Indian Air Force in 2010.
Jitu Rai: An Indian Army personnel and a shooter. He received the Khel Ratna Award in 2016 and the Padma Shri in 2020.
Dattu Baban Bhokanal: An Indian Army JCO and rower who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics after winning silver in the men's single sculls event at the FISA Asian Regatta.