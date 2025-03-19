10 Pakistani cricketers who have played IPL  

Mar 19, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Here are some Pakistani players list who have played IPL for different franchise.
A global T20 superstar, Shahid Afridi played for Deccan Chargers but failed to make an impact. He scored only 81 runs in 10 matches and took 9 wickets with his leg-spin.
The left-arm pacer was the standout performer among the Pakistani players in IPL 2008. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he picked up 22 wickets in 11 matches, winning the Purple Cap (awarded to the highest wicket-taker of the season).
The former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He played seven matches, scored 52 runs and took two wickets.
Misbah-ul-Haq played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In eight matches, he managed 117 runs but failed to make a major impact.
One of the best T20 bowlers at the time, Umar Gul played for KKR and had a great run, taking 12 wickets in six matches.
One of Pakistan’s finest batsmen, Younis Khan played only one match for Rajasthan Royals and scored just three runs.
Before becoming Pakistan’s T20 mainstay, Mohammad Hafeez played for KKR, featuring in eight matches, scoring 64 runs, and picking up two wickets.
A skilful swing bowler, Mohammad Asif played for Delhi Daredevils, picking up eight wickets in eight matches. Unfortunately, his career was soon overshadowed by controversies.
Salman Butt played total 7 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he scored 193 runs with a half century.
Wicketkeeper batsmen Kamran Akmal was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 60 lakhs.