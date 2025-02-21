The most luxurious homes in the world, ranging from private estates to rich mansions, redefine luxury with their expensive facilities and stunning architecture. The ultra-rich are the only ones allowed to own these estates. These are the 7 priciest and most exclusive mansions in the world.
Worth more than ₹15,000 crore, it is owned by Mukesh Ambani and has 27 floors, a 168-car garage, 3 helipads, a ballroom, and a theatre.
Antilia, Mumbai
775 rooms, 19 state rooms, and huge grounds make up the estimated ₹37,000 crore official palace of the British king.
Buckingham Palace, London
Lily Safra owns this property, which is said to be worth ₹5,000 crore. It has 19 bedrooms, large grounds, and a private beach.
Villa Leopolda, France
Designed by Nile Niami, the estimated ₹4,500 crore property has 20 bedrooms, a private nightclub, a 50-car garage, and many swimming pools.
The One, Los Angeles
Pierre Cardin owns the property, which is estimated to be worth ₹3,500 crore and has 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and an amphitheatre.
Les Palais Bulles, France
It is owned by Ira Rennert and is estimated to be worth ₹3,000 crore. It has a power plant, a bowling alley, 29 bedrooms, and 39 bathrooms.
Fairfield, New York
Owned by Larry Ellison, it is worth around ₹2,500 crore and has 10 buildings, a tea house, a bathhouse, and a man-made lake.