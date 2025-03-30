Wonder how celebrities look so young all the time? Let's discover 5 ultimate anti-ageing secrets 

Mar 30, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Here are five ultimate anti-ageing secrets to steal from celebrities
1. Never skip sunscreen: UV rays contribute to skin ageing. Never skip sunscreen before stepping out.
2. Healthy diet: Choose a diet rich in leafy greens, nuts, fruits to prevent signs of ageing.
3. Stay hydrated: Drink 8-9 glasses of water everyday to stay hydrated and keep your skin radiant.
4. Limit sugar/alcohol consumption: Excessive consumption of sugar or alcohol can make your skin look dull.
5. Stress management: Stress accelerates ageing. Practice meditation and other stress management techniques to combat stress and anxiety.
