Why do we get goosebumps?

Feb 22, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Goosebumps are also called goose pimples, goose flesh, or cutis anserine. They happen when the skin turns bumpy, like a goose's skin.
Tiny muscles under the skin flex, making hair stand up. This is controlled by the sympathetic nervous system, which also handles the fight-or-flight response.
Animals like porcupines puff up to look bigger and scarier. Humans have the same reaction, though it no longer serves a real purpose.
Scientists found that the nerves causing goosebumps also help in hair growth by activating hair follicle stem cells.
Goosebumps may help conserve heat by closing skin pores, trapping air, and generating warmth, though this is more useful for furry animals.
Strong emotions like fear, excitement, awe, or even music and art can trigger goosebumps due to brain and nervous system connections.
Since goosebumps don’t serve much purpose in humans, they might slowly disappear over time, like wisdom teeth or the tailbone.