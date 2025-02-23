Why do fingers wrinkle in water?

Feb 23, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Fingers wrinkle in water due to an automatic reaction controlled by the nervous system, not just skin absorption.
The wrinkling helps improve grip on wet or submerged objects, similar to tire treads providing better traction on slippery surfaces.
The nervous system triggers the constriction of blood vessels under the skin, causing the skin to shrink and wrinkle.
This effect occurs mainly on fingers and toes, as these areas are most used for gripping and interacting with wet surfaces.
Wrinkles appear after about five minutes in water and become more prominent the longer the exposure continues.
Scientists believe this response evolved to help early humans gather food from wet environments or move safely in the rain.
Once out of the water, blood vessels return to normal, and the skin smoothens within a few minutes as circulation is restored.