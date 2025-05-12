Which dals are rich in protein?

May 12, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Discover 8 powerful Indian dals rich in protein to boost immunity, build strength, and fuel your health naturally.
Moong Dal
High in protein and Vitamin B, Urad Dal boosts energy—but soak it overnight to ease digestion.
Urad Dal
Packed with copper and manganese, this hearty dal supports muscle health and keeps you fuller for longer.
Bengal Gram (Chana Dal)
Also rich in iron and folate, Kabooli Dal helps boost hemoglobin and improve blood circulation.
Kabooli Dal
Known for aiding metabolism and gut health, this protein-rich dal is a must in every Indian kitchen.
Toor Dal
Easy to digest, this dal soothes acid reflux and enhances blood flow—ideal for light yet nutritious meals.
Masoor Dal
Low in calories but high in calcium and protein, this dal is excellent for bone strength and weight management.
Green Moong Dal
This muscle-building dal strengthens immunity and offers zinc for overall well-being.
Lobiya Dal