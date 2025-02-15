What Steve Jobs say about successful people?  These 4 commitments will change your life 

Feb 15, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
In 1982 Apple co-founder Steve Jobs asked his audience about the difference between the people who are dumb and others who are intelligent.
He wanted to emphasise the point that intelligent people know how to make connections that give them useful experience.
“They had a variety of experiences which they could draw upon in order to try to solve a problem or attack a particular dilemma in a kind of unique way,” he said.
What he meant was that new and interesting connections make people smarter as they give you a variety of experiences to grow your knowledge and mind.
Therefore, committing to these four activities may help people make connections and gain new experiences.
To get "unstuck" in life, take ownership and acknowledge your role in being stagnant. Recognize when you've put yourself on autopilot and take control to shift back into gear.
Regularly take a step back to reflect on your life. Ask yourself: Where am I feeling stuck? What's holding me back from achieving my goals and living the life I desire?
When stuck, you tend to avoid challenges and stay in your comfort zone. Shake things up by reminding yourself how exciting it can be to take on new challenges. Start small and take the first step.
Keep asking questions like what are my goals? What next do I have to do? Start by taking small steps, share your thoughts with others, plan time with people you want to be more with.