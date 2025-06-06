Jun 6, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

What is vitamin F? Know how it benefits skin health

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed explanation of what is vitamin F and how it benefits the skin health.

Despite its name, vitamin F is not a traditional vitamin but a term that refers to two essential fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid, and linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 fatty acid.

What Is Vitamin F?

These fatty acids are crucial for various bodily functions, including maintaining healthy cell membranes, regulating inflammatory processes, and supporting overall cardiovascular and neurological health.

Vitamin F contributes to the formation of ceramides, lipids that are essential components of the skin's barrier. A robust skin barrier helps retain moisture and protects against environmental aggressors.

Benefits of Vitamin F for Skin Health Strengthens the Skin Barrier

By reinforcing the skin barrier, vitamin F helps prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL), ensuring the skin remains hydrated and supple.

Maintains Skin Hydration

Both ALA and LA have anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated skin and are beneficial in managing conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Reduces Inflammation

Vitamin F supports cell regeneration and repair, aiding in the healing of wounds and reducing the appearance of scars.

Promotes Skin Healing

Regular inclusion of vitamin F in skincare can lead to smoother, more radiant skin by improving texture and reducing roughness.

Enhances Skin Texture and Appearance

Sources of Vitamin F include flaxseed oil, other seed and nut oils like canola, pumpkin, and walnut oil, fatty fish (salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, tuna), and some meats, particularly from wild or range-fed animals. 

Sources of Vitamin F

