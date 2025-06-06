Jun 6, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Here is a detailed explanation of what is vitamin F and how it benefits the skin health.
Despite its name, vitamin F is not a traditional vitamin but a term that refers to two essential fatty acids: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid, and linoleic acid (LA), an omega-6 fatty acid.
These fatty acids are crucial for various bodily functions, including maintaining healthy cell membranes, regulating inflammatory processes, and supporting overall cardiovascular and neurological health.
Vitamin F contributes to the formation of ceramides, lipids that are essential components of the skin's barrier. A robust skin barrier helps retain moisture and protects against environmental aggressors.
By reinforcing the skin barrier, vitamin F helps prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL), ensuring the skin remains hydrated and supple.
Both ALA and LA have anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated skin and are beneficial in managing conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis.
Vitamin F supports cell regeneration and repair, aiding in the healing of wounds and reducing the appearance of scars.
Regular inclusion of vitamin F in skincare can lead to smoother, more radiant skin by improving texture and reducing roughness.
Sources of Vitamin F include flaxseed oil, other seed and nut oils like canola, pumpkin, and walnut oil, fatty fish (salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, tuna), and some meats, particularly from wild or range-fed animals.