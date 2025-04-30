Apr 30, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
What is meaning of 'Ton' in AC?
Shivani Tiwari
Air conditioners are very important during summer; they are a necessity that provides relief from the heat.
In air conditioning, a ton, often associated with weight, measures the unit's cooling capacity or power.
The cooling capacity is measured in BTUs, which is a unit of heat energy.
One Ton of cooling equals 12,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units) of heat per hour.
The concept of ton comes from the ice harvesting industry in the 19th century, where cooling was measured by how much ice was used to keep a space cold.
Ton rating helps determine the size and capacity of air conditioners needed for different areas.
Choosing the wrong Ton rating can lead to inefficient cooling, higher energy bills, or discomfort.
Typical home AC units range from 1 to 5 Tons, depending on the square footage.
Understanding Tons is crucial for energy-efficient design and ensuring thermal comfort.
