What is the ideal AC temperature for better sleep at night?

With summer kicking in, all of us are looking for ways to stay cool and comfortable during the night for a restful sleep.
But have you ever wondered what the ideal temperature for your AC should be to ensure better sleep?
Studies suggest that the optimal AC temperature for sleep ranges between 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F).
Setting the temperature too low can lead to a spike in your electricity bill, as your AC works harder to cool the room.
On the other hand, a temperature that’s too high can result in uncomfortable sleep, which may cause you to adjust the AC frequently, wasting energy.
Additionally, maintaining an incorrect temperature can cause dehydration, as the air may become too dry, leading to discomfort and disrupted sleep patterns.