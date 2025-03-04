What is the best age difference between husband and wife?

Mar 4, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
In Indian society, an age gap of three to five years between the husband and wife is typically considered ideal for marriage, with the husband being the older partner.
This belief is deeply ingrained, especially in the context of arranged marriages, where the age factor is often given considerable importance.
In arranged marriages like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, couples mostly have an age difference from 3 years to 15 years.
However, there are many successful marriages where the wife is older than the husband, such as those of global actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, where Priyanka is 10 years older.
Age can influence life stages (career, family plans). A significant gap can create challenges if these stages don't align.
According to a report, couples with smaller age differences may share more common experiences and interests, leading to greater understanding.
However, age isn't the only factor in maturity. Some younger partners may be more mature than older ones.
Society often has preconceived notions about age gaps, but these should not dictate personal choices.
Shared values, goals, and life aspirations are more important than age difference for a successful relationship.