Mar 5, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
In today's digital era, there has been a growing dependency on electronic devices and to be more specific, mobile phones.
"Mobile ne bigaad rakha hai", if you belong to an Indian family, there is no way you haven't received this rebuke from your parents. However, in some ways, it is a fact.
While mobile phones have made our lives quite convenient, they play a significant role in ruining our relationships with our partners. Let's find out how.
There has emerged a term called 'Phubbing'. It refers to the act of ignoring one's partner, being busy with one's mobile phone.
Suppose you go on a romantic date with your partner, hoping to spend quality time. On the contrary, if you or your partner are constantly busy with their phones, checking mails, scrolling social media. This is called 'Phubbing'.
How to overcome phubbing?
Try spending time with your partner. Engage in deep, meaningful conversation with them.
Be a good listener. If your partner tries to communicate with you, listen to them instead of being occupied with the phone.
Maintain boundaries around phone usage. Spend fun activities together.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.