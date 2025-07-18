Jul 18, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
What is bathroom camping and why everyone is talking about it
Rishika Baranwal
This viral Gen Z trend involves spending extended time in bathrooms, not for traditional use, but as a retreat from sensory overload, to decompress and self‑soothe in solitude.
What is bathroom camping?
Born on TikTok, bathroom camping shows people retreating to stalls in schools, offices, or malls to scroll, listen to music, or simply 'exist' away from the chaos.
TikTok‑fueled escape
Bathrooms provide privacy, physical boundaries, and a quiet, judgment‑free zone; making them ideal mini‑sanctuaries in busy environments.
Why bathrooms?
Users describe bathroom camping as low‑effort mental detox: a quick way to reset nerves, reduce overstimulation, and regain emotional control.
Self-soothing strategy
For some, bathroom camping reflects deeper emotional patterns. Many recount using it to cope with anxiety, PTSD, childhood trauma, or panic attacks.
Not always lighthearted
Critics highlight practical concerns: occupying public stalls for long periods may inconvenience others. Experts also warn prolonged retreats can signal more serious mental health struggles.
Safe space turns risky
Bathrooms may seem perfect for privacy, but lingering there carries hygiene risks; especially when phones or devices are involved.
Hygiene catch
This trend underscores Gen Z’s heightened focus on mental health. Without safe private spaces, bathrooms become default sanctuaries in a world of constant connection.
What it says about gen z
Experts urge institutions to create designated quiet rooms; bean-bag corners, sensory-friendly zones, or micro-nooks where people can decompress beyond bathroom stalls.
Real solutions
