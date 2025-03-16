What is a healthy diet as per WHO?

Mar 16, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
As per WHO, World Health Organisation, Aim for at least 400g (5 portions) of fruits and vegetables per day. Include a variety of colors to ensure a range of nutrients.
Choose whole grains, such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, and whole grain pasta, instead of refined or processed grains, as per WHO.
Limit sugary drinks, desserts, and snacks. Aim for less than 10% of total energy intake from free sugars.
The recommended daily intake for an adult includes: 2 cups of fruit (4 servings), 2.5 cups of vegetables (5 servings), 180 g of grains, and 160 g of meat and beans.
Regulates Blood Sugar: Drinking lady finger juice may help stabilize blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes.
Red meat can be eaten 1−2 times per week, and poultry 2−3 times per week. Eat at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day (at least 400 g)
WHO suggests drink at least 8-10 cups (64-80 ounces) of water per day. Limit sugary drinks and soda.