May 19, 2025
What happens to body fat after weight loss?
Shivani Tiwari
When losing weight, many wonder where the fat goes. It's often mistakenly believed that fat turns into muscle or exits through sweat.
Let's uncover the truth about fat loss.
When losing weight, your body breaks down stored fat (triglycerides) made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
When your body needs energy, it breaks down stored fat to fuel its functions, resulting in weight loss as the fat is converted and expelled.
By eating fewer calories, your body uses this stored fat for energy.
When you lose weight, your body breaks down fat into carbon dioxide and water.
We exhale carbon dioxide, and water exits through breath, sweat, or urine.
When you lose 10kg, about 8kg is exhaled as carbon dioxide and the rest leaves as water.
Eating low-calorie food, exercising, and rapid breathing also aid in weight loss by increasing the rate of fat burning.
