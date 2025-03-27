What citizenship will babies born on airplanes get?

Mar 27, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Have you ever wondered what would happen if a child were born on an airplane while their parents were traveling abroad? It's a fascinating and unlikely scenario that might spark curiosity.
A child's citizenship typically follows that of their parents, but exceptions apply, and nationality laws can be complex and varied.
A child born on a plane at 36,000 feet may receive citizenship based on the country where the plane is registered, as this is often considered the plane's territory. However, there is no universal rule, and citizenship laws can vary.
In most cases, a child's citizenship is determined by their parents' nationality, meaning they typically inherit the citizenship of their mother and/or father.
To resolve potential disputes, a 1961 international agreement stipulates that a child born on an airplane should be granted citizenship of the country in which the airline is registered.
According to the US State Department, a child born in international waters has their place of birth listed as "at sea."
Similarly, a child born on an airplane is uniquely designated as an "air birth" or an "air baby."