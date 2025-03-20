What are micro weddings? Know why it's trending in India
Rishika Baranwal
Micro weddings are intimate celebrations typically involving no more than 50 guests, focusing on close family and friends.
In recent years, especially post-COVID-19, there's been a shift towards smaller, more personalised weddings in India, reflecting a desire for meaningful celebrations.
With fewer guests, couples can significantly reduce expenses, allowing for better budget management or allocation towards other priorities.
A smaller guest list enables couples to curate a more personalised and meaningful experience, focusing on details that reflect their unique story.
Organising a micro wedding is often more manageable, reducing the complexities associated with larger events and allowing couples to enjoy the process.
However, the necessity to exclude certain friends and extended family members can lead to difficult decisions and potential feelings of exclusion.
Smaller gatherings might lack the energetic atmosphere of larger weddings, potentially impacting the celebratory mood.
Some venues and vendors may not cater to smaller events, limiting choices for couples planning a micro wedding.
Micro weddings offer a blend of intimacy and personalisation but come with considerations regarding guest inclusion and event scale. Couples should weigh these factors to decide if this trend aligns with their vision.