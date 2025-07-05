Jul 5, 2025, 01:32 PM IST

Want stable blood sugar? Try these 4 diet tricks from Alia Bhatt's nutritionist

Muskan Verma

Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Alia Bhatt’s go to nutritionist, shares simple food and fitness habits that help manage blood sugar levels naturally.

Millets like bajra and jowar have a lower glycemic index than rice or wheat, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes.

Choose millets over refined grains

A full stomach helps limit sugar intake and controls blood sugar naturally.

Satisfy sweet cravings after meals

Avoid carb-heavy meals. Pair rice or roti with curd, dal, paneer, or eggs for more stable blood sugar.

 Don’t eat only carbs

Dr. Bhargava suggests almonds, peanuts, and walnuts. They’re low-carb and full of good fats, perfect for in-between meals.

Eat nuts instead of chips in snack

Alia enjoys home-cooked meals with proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats that fuels without spiking sugar levels.

Alia Bhatt's meals balance health and taste

Whether at home or travelling, Alia sticks to small, frequent meals. This habit keeps her metabolism and energy steady.

Alia Bhatt swears by portion control

A 15-minute walk post-meal helps process glucose better. Even a light stroll can prevent blood sugar spikes.

Add walk routine just like Alia does

Follow Alia Bhatt’s mindful lifestyle and Dr. Bhargava’s tips for better energy, focus, and long-term health.

Simple habits, big benefits

Next: 7 films Sunny Deol rejected, including two blockbusters