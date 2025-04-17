Want Korean glass skin in summers? Here are 5 effective tips you should follow

Apr 17, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Korean glass skin is all about a smooth, translucent and dewy glow.
Here's how you can achieve the perfect Korean glass skin in summers.
1. Cleansing: Double cleanse your face twice in a day to remove dirt and oil.
2. Moisturising: Choose a hydrating, oil-free moisturiser to keep your skin smooth and glowing.
3. Sunscreen: Never skin sunscreen, especially before stepping out in the scorching heat, make it a point to wear your SPF. This will provide a dewy glow to the skin and protect it from early signs of ageing.
4. Sheet masks: Use sheet masks 2-3 times a week to hydrate and nourish your skin. And you'll always enjoy that refreshing, glowing skin after using one.
5. Face mist: Use facial sprays throughout the day to keep your skin refreshing and radiant.
