Apr 17, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Want Korean glass skin in summers? Here are 5 effective tips you should follow

Meemansa Shekhawat

Korean glass skin is all about a smooth, translucent and dewy glow. 

Here's how you can achieve the perfect Korean glass skin in summers.  

1. Cleansing: Double cleanse your face twice in a day to remove dirt and oil. 

2. Moisturising: Choose a hydrating, oil-free moisturiser to keep your skin smooth and glowing. 

3. Sunscreen: Never skin sunscreen, especially before stepping out in the scorching heat, make it a point to wear your SPF. This will provide a dewy glow to the skin  and protect it from early signs of ageing. 

4. Sheet masks: Use sheet masks 2-3 times a week to hydrate and nourish your skin. And you'll always enjoy that refreshing, glowing skin after using one. 

5. Face mist: Use facial sprays throughout the day to keep your skin refreshing and radiant. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

Next: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Who is richer?