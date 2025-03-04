Virat Kohli's fitness secrets: 9 game-changing workout hacks

Virat Kohli isn’t just a cricket superstar but also a fitness inspiration. Here are the key workout secrets that keep him at the top of his game.
High-intensity training: Virat Kohli follows a rigorous fitness routine combining strength training, cardio, and agility drills. His workouts enhance endurance, flexibility, and explosive power; key elements that keep him performing at his peak.
Hydration for performance: Proper hydration is a key part of Virat Kohli’s fitness routine. He drinks ample water throughout the day to stay energised, support muscle recovery, and maintain peak performance.
Balanced diet plan: Virat Kohli follows a well-structured diet tailored to his training needs. His meals are thoughtfully planned to boost energy, enhance endurance, and aid muscle recovery after intense workouts.
Smart eating habits: Virat Kohli steers clear of fried and spicy foods, opting for steamed, boiled, or pan-grilled meals with mild seasonings. His diet is rich in lentils, beans, and nutrient-dense foods to keep him fueled and fit.
Coffee lover: Virat Kohli loves his coffee, usually having two cups a day. He avoids sugary drinks, opting for healthier alternatives to keep his energy levels steady and his fitness on track.
Mindful eating habits: Virat Kohli focuses on quality over quantity when it comes to food. His diet is packed with fruits, vegetables, and proteins that align with his fitness goals and overall well-being.
Commitment to training: For Virat Kohli, fitness isn’t just about intensity but also consistency. Whether in-season or off-season, he follows a disciplined training routine, ensuring no compromises in his regimen.
Fitness as lifestyle: For Virat Kohli, fitness is a way of life. He follows a disciplined routine, balancing exercise, nutrition, and rest to consistently perform at his best.