Virat Kohli's favourite superfood salad requires only 5 ingredients, recipe inside
Discover the nutrient-packed salad that cricket icon Virat Kohli swears by, a perfect blend of taste and health.
This salad is a harmonious mix of fresh vegetables, fruits, seeds, and healthy fats, making it both filling and light.
To prepare this salad, you'll need: 1 cup rocket leaves, 1/4 cup puffed quinoa, 1/4 cup roasted bell peppers, 1 cup scooped watermelon balls, a handful of pumpkin seeds, and cashew nuts.
In a bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon each of vinegar, honey, and mustard sauce, 1/4 teaspoon of chil'i flakes, and salt to taste. Set aside.
Boil 1 cup of water, add quinoa, and simmer for about 10 minutes until puffed. Drain and let it cool.
Roast bell peppers directly over a flame until charred, then chop them into bite-sized pieces.
In a large bowl, combine rocket leaves, puffed quinoa, roasted bell peppers, and watermelon balls.
Pour the prepared dressing over the salad mixture and toss gently to ensure even coating.
Top the salad with pumpkin seeds and broken cashew nuts for added crunch and nutrition.
