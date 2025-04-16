Apr 16, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli's favourite superfood salad requires only 5 ingredients, recipe inside

Rishika Baranwal

Discover the nutrient-packed salad that cricket icon Virat Kohli swears by, a perfect blend of taste and health.​

This salad is a harmonious mix of fresh vegetables, fruits, seeds, and healthy fats, making it both filling and light.​

To prepare this salad, you'll need: 1 cup rocket leaves, 1/4 cup puffed quinoa, 1/4 cup roasted bell peppers, 1 cup scooped watermelon balls, a handful of pumpkin seeds, and cashew nuts.​

In a bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon each of vinegar, honey, and mustard sauce, 1/4 teaspoon of chil'i flakes, and salt to taste. Set aside.​

Boil 1 cup of water, add quinoa, and simmer for about 10 minutes until puffed. Drain and let it cool.​

Roast bell peppers directly over a flame until charred, then chop them into bite-sized pieces.​

In a large bowl, combine rocket leaves, puffed quinoa, roasted bell peppers, and watermelon balls.​

Pour the prepared dressing over the salad mixture and toss gently to ensure even coating.​

Top the salad with pumpkin seeds and broken cashew nuts for added crunch and nutrition.​

