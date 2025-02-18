Vikas Divyakirti highly recommends these 5 books

Feb 18, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
Vikas Divyakirti trains UPSC aspirants for the Civil Services Examination. He also continuously motivates the students.
His motivational videos often go viral on social media. In one such video, he mentioned the names of 5 books that everyone should read.
Godaan is a masterpiece novel by Munshi Premchand. This novel narrates a vivid and poignant story of rural India during the British colonial rule.
My Experiments with Truth - This is the autobiography of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, which he wrote in Gujarati. The book describes events from his childhood to his youth.
Sapiens - This book, written by Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari, discusses the history of humanity, its origins, and the long journey to becoming the human form we know today.
The History of Mankind - This book was written by German geographer Friedrich Ratzel. It provides a detailed account of the development of humans.
Sophie's World - Written by the famous Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder, this book explains philosophy in a very simple and interesting language.