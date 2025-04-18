Vicky Kaushal and Asha Bhosle's favourite solkadhi recipe for summer
Shivani Tiwari
Solkadhi, a traditional beverage from the Konkan region, is known for its refreshing taste and health benefits. This drink, made from kokum fruit and coconut milk, is a favourite among many, including celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Asha Bhosle.
Vicky Kaushal, has shared his love for solkadhi on social media, referring to it as a 'drink for the soul.' His recipe emphasises simplicity and authenticity.
Ingredients: Kokum (6–8 pieces), Freshly grated coconut (1 cup), Hot water (1 cup), Garlic (2 cloves), Green chillies (1–2), Rock salt (to taste), Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)
Soak the kokum in hot water for 30 minutes.
Grind the grated coconut, garlic, and green chillies into a smooth paste, adding water as needed.
Extract coconut milk by straining the paste.
Mix the soaked kokum with the coconut milk. Add rock salt, and garnish with coriander leaves and chill before serving.
Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer, has also shared her take on solkadhi, highlighting its importance in her diet.
Ingredients: Dry coconut, Dry chilli, 1 clove of garlic, Coriander leaves (chopped), Kaccha thing, Salt, Aamchur water, Water
Blend dried coconut, dried red chillies, and garlic into a smooth paste, adding water as necessary. Extract coconut milk by straining the paste. Mix the coconut milk with water to achieve the desired consistency.
Add coriander leaves, salt, and amchur water to the mixture. Stir well and let it rest for a while. Serve chilled, garnished with coriander leaves.
Kokum is known to improve digestion and reduce acidity. Coconut milk provides a cooling effect, ideal for hot climates. The combination of ingredients offers essential nutrients and antioxidants.
Hydration: The drink helps in maintaining hydration levels.