Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to create unforgettable memories with your loved one. There is a place for every couple, regardless of their preferences for luxurious retreats, cosy cafés, or picturesque views. These are the top 7 romantic places for couples to go on a date!
For a romantic Valentine's Day celebration, Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes," provides romantic boat rides, stunning views, and royal heritage stays.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
For a cosy and private date night, take advantage of the cool weather, picturesque mountains, and quaint cafés on Mall Road.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Goa is ideal for couples seeking a combination of leisure and adventure, with its lively nightlife and peaceful beachside dinners.
Goa
Manali, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, offers stunning scenery and opulent mountain resorts, making it the perfect destination for a romantic retreat.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
For an unforgettable Valentine's Day date, the "Pink City" provides magnificent palaces, rooftop dining with breathtaking views, and a royal experience.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Munnar, Kerala
