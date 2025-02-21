Feb 21, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

 7 romantic date destinations for couples

Muskaan Gupta

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to create unforgettable memories with your loved one. There is a place for every couple, regardless of their preferences for luxurious retreats, cosy cafés, or picturesque views. These are the top 7 romantic places for couples to go on a date!

For a romantic Valentine's Day celebration, Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes," provides romantic boat rides, stunning views, and royal heritage stays.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

For a cosy and private date night, take advantage of the cool weather, picturesque mountains, and quaint cafés on Mall Road.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Goa is ideal for couples seeking a combination of leisure and adventure, with its lively nightlife and peaceful beachside dinners.

Goa

Manali, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, offers stunning scenery and opulent mountain resorts, making it the perfect destination for a romantic retreat.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For an unforgettable Valentine's Day date, the "Pink City" provides magnificent palaces, rooftop dining with breathtaking views, and a royal experience.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Munnar, Kerala

Pondicherry

