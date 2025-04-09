Apr 9, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Urvashi Rautela to Alia Bhatt: Expensive dresses worn by celebrities
Shivani Tiwari
Indian celebrities often make headlines with their fashion choices, donning custom-made outfits by renowned designers that showcase intricate embroidery, precious stones, and rare fabrics.
Here's a look at some of the most expensive dresses and outfits worn by Indian celebrities.
Urvashi Rautela's gown: Urvashi Rautela is known to wear extremely expensive gowns, her outfit is made of real gold and studded with diamonds, valued at around Rs 40 crore.
Priyanka Chopra's Gown: She wore a white, vintage-inspired gown by Ralph & Russo to the Grammy Awards in 2020 which cost around Rs 85,84,960.
Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Gown: She opted for pink Zac Posen gown for the 2019 Met Gala cost 50 lakh rupees.
Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Lehenga: Designed by Anuradha Vakil, her wedding lehenga reportedly cost around ₹90 lakh, featuring intricate Kalabattu detailing made from real gold and silver.
Shilpa Shetty wore a red saree decorated with around 8,000 Swarovski crystals by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, worth Rs 50 lakhs.
Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree: Alia Bhatt opted for a Sabyasachi hand-dyed ivory organza saree and it was reported to be around 50 Lakhs.
The high cost of these garments is often attributed to the intricate handwork and the use of precious materials.
