UPSC mentor Vikas Divyakirti says THIS is real cause of diabetes and it's not sugar

Feb 27, 2025, 07:45 AM IST
Diabetes is a chronic condition where your body either doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use insulin properly.
Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, and vision loss.
Nowadays, people are facing many health problems due to bad lifestyle and stress filled life. Even a very tender age people are getting diabetes.
However, UPSC mentor Dr. Vikas Divyakirti revealed the real reason behind diabetes
The UPSC mentor said many believes eating sugar increases blood sugar but Dr. Vikas Divyakirti does not consider it the main cause of diabetes.
According to Dr Vikas Divyakirti taking stress is the main cause of diabetes
He said there is only one way to avoid diabetes, reducing stress from your life.
Image source: Instagram/ Vikas Divyakirti