7 natural foods that can colour your hair without chemicals
Muskaan Gupta
Over time, chemical dyes can harm your hair, but nature provides a healthier alternative. Natural colouring agents found in some foods can improve the colour of hair. These 7 foods will naturally colour your hair.
When used frequently as a wash black tea, which is high in tannins, naturally darkens hair and adds shine.
Black Tea
Warm orange tones found in carrot juice make it perfect for naturally highlighting lighter hair shades with delicate copper tones.
Carrot Juice
Henna is a traditional plant-based dye that gives hair a deep dark red or brown colour without using harsh chemicals.
Henna Leaves
Coffee that has been brewed gives hair a rich, organic dark colour while also enhancing brown tones and hiding greys.
Coffee
When used frequently as a herbal rinse, sage leaves are particularly effective at gradually darkening greying hair.
Sage
A deep brown dye made from crushed walnut shells can naturally darken hair while preserving colour depth.
Walnut Shells
Over time, amla promotes strength and shine by increasing production of melanin and enhancing the natural colour of hair.