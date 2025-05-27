May 27, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Try Shamita Shetty's 10-minute workout routine to burn calories in no time
Shivani Tiwari
Actress and interior designer Shamita Shetty shares her 10-minute treadmill workout routine, challenging the norm of hour-long workouts for staying fit.
This 46-year-old actress shares her 10-minute workout routine that you can follow to burn calories quickly and effectively.
Walking Lunges: Lunges on a treadmill challenge your limits, improving body strength, balance, stability, and boosting lower body endurance effectively.
Farmers Carry: This exercise burns calories, builds strong muscles, and boosts cardiovascular health.
Overhead Carry: This exercise strengthens the shoulders and core by holding weights overhead.
Reverse squat walks: This exercise on a treadmill improves balance, coordination, and burns calories effectively.
Running: It is a great way to boost heart health, energy, and weight management. Adjust intensity according to your fitness goals.
Shamita Shetty recommends repeating these exercises 4 to 6 times to get ready for the day.
