Apr 25, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Triptii uses a mild, chemical-free cleanser to keep her skin clean without irritation. A gentle face wash is key to healthy, glowing skin.
Start with gentle cleansing
She applies Vitamin C serum every other day to brighten and even out her skin tone. It’s her secret for that natural glow.
Vitamin C
Triptii loves using a lightweight moisturizer like Clinique’s Moisture Surge to keep her skin soft and plump.
Moisture
Triptii wears SPF every day even when she’s indoors to protect her skin from UV damage and aging.
Sunscreen always, even indoors
She occasionally uses retinol serum at night to target fine lines and improve skin texture. A great anti-aging step.
Retinol for skin
For makeup, Triptii begins with a brightening primer, followed by a light foundation and concealer for a flawless yet natural base.
Soft and dewy base
Her signature blush is rose-pink cream, topped with a light highlighter to bring a soft, healthy flush to her cheeks.
Glowing skin
She uses a setting spray to keep her makeup fresh all day and to maintain that soft, dewy finish.
Set and glow