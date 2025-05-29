May 29, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

Top 8 visa free countries for Indian travelers to explore in 2025

Muskan Verma

Whether you're into beaches, mountains, or vibrant cities these visa-free destinations offer unforgettable experiences for Indian passport holders.

Thailand

Thailand is a traveler’s paradise. Explore buzzing cities like Bangkok, relax on Phuket’s beaches, or dive into street food at night markets all without needing a visa. 

Nepal

Just across the border, Nepal welcomes Indian travelers without a visa. It's a perfect escape for nature lovers and spiritual seekers.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers Indian tourists stunning beaches, luxury resorts, and thrilling water sports, all visa-free.

Visa-free Sri Lanka is rich in culture and scenery. Visit ancient ruins, explore tea gardens, or unwind on palm-lined beaches. 

Sri Lanka

Bhutan welcomes Indian citizens with open arms and no visa. Hike through the Himalayas, visit ancient monasteries, and experience the peaceful pace of life in one of the world’s happiest countries.

Bhutan 

 Indian passport holders can witness Kuala Lumpur’s towers to Borneo’s wild rainforests as Malaysia offers a mix of urban and nature escapes. .

Malaysia

For wildlife lovers, Kenya is a top choice. You can explore national parks, see lions in the wild, and learn about Maasai traditions without needing a visa

Kenya 

Qatar has souks, museums, and desert landscapes. Indians can visit visa-free, making it a top destination for cultural exploration and city luxury.

Qatar

