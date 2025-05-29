Top 8 visa free countries for Indian travelers to explore in 2025

May 29, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Thailand
Thailand is a traveler’s paradise. Explore buzzing cities like Bangkok, relax on Phuket’s beaches, or dive into street food at night markets all without needing a visa.
Nepal
Just across the border, Nepal welcomes Indian travelers without a visa. It's a perfect escape for nature lovers and spiritual seekers.
Mauritius
Mauritius offers Indian tourists stunning beaches, luxury resorts, and thrilling water sports, all visa-free.
Visa-free Sri Lanka is rich in culture and scenery. Visit ancient ruins, explore tea gardens, or unwind on palm-lined beaches.
Sri Lanka
Bhutan welcomes Indian citizens with open arms and no visa. Hike through the Himalayas, visit ancient monasteries, and experience the peaceful pace of life in one of the world’s happiest countries.
Bhutan
Indian passport holders can witness Kuala Lumpur’s towers to Borneo’s wild rainforests as Malaysia offers a mix of urban and nature escapes. .
Malaysia
For wildlife lovers, Kenya is a top choice. You can explore national parks, see lions in the wild, and learn about Maasai traditions without needing a visa
Kenya
Qatar has souks, museums, and desert landscapes. Indians can visit visa-free, making it a top destination for cultural exploration and city luxury.
Qatar