Feb 18, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

7 countries where men experience most hair loss

Muskaan Gupta

Men all over the world worry about hair loss, but the prevalence varies by nation. According to research and data, these are the top 7 countries in the world for male hair loss.

Renowned for having the largest proportion of bald men, with almost half of them suffering from severe hair loss.

Czech Republic

Male pattern baldness affects many Spanish men and is frequently attributed to lifestyle and genetics.

Spain

One of the most hair-loss-prone countries in Europe, with a high rate of male baldness.

Germany

French men are among the most bald in the world, with many of them experiencing early hair thinning.

France

Males in Britain frequently experience hair loss, and baldness is largely influenced by genetics.

United Kingdom

Male pattern baldness affects a sizable portion of American men and frequently begins early in life.

Due to a combination of environmental, dietary, and genetic factors, baldness is also common in Italian men.

Italy

