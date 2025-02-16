Tired of pimples and acne?

Feb 16, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Dealing with acne can be challenging. Here are some of the home remedies that can help you get rid of pimples:
The lactic acid in apple cider vinegar can help to reduce acne scars
Aloe vera is a natural antibacterial that helps to prevent pimples.
Honey contains many antioxidants that can help you get clear skin.
Honey contains antibacterial that can help to decrease inflammation and redness.
Cucumber helps in reducing inflammation that can reduce pimples and acne
Coconut contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds that reduces the redness and swelling of pimple.
Rose water can help fight bacteria that cause acne and pimple.
Lemon juice has antibacterial properties that help to decrease the appearance of pimples.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.