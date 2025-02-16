Feb 16, 2025, 07:46 AM IST

Tired of pimples and acne?

Monica Singh

Dealing with acne can be challenging. Here are some of the home remedies that can help you get rid of pimples:

The lactic acid in apple cider vinegar can help to reduce acne scars

Apple cider vinegar

Aloe vera is a natural antibacterial that helps to prevent pimples.

Aloe vera

Honey contains many antioxidants that can help you get clear skin.

Honey

Honey contains antibacterial that can help to decrease inflammation and redness.

Turmeric

 Cucumber helps in reducing inflammation that can reduce pimples and acne 

Cucumber

Coconut contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compounds that reduces the redness and swelling of pimple.

Coconut Oil

Rose water can help fight bacteria that cause acne and pimple.

Rose Water

Lemon juice has antibacterial properties that help to decrease the appearance of pimples.

Lemon Juice

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 animals that make their own food