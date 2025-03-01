This vegetable helps in reducing blood sugar levels

Mar 1, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
Diabetes is a growing health concern affecting millions worldwide, leading to high blood sugar levels and long-term complications.
While medication and lifestyle changes help manage diabetes, nature has provided a superfood that can aid in controlling blood sugar naturally.
That superfood is Kachri, a lesser-known vegetable with powerful health benefits.
Kachri has a low glycaemic index, which helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.
It is rich in fibre, slowing down sugar absorption and improving digestion, essential for diabetes management.
The antioxidants in Kachri support insulin function, enhancing the body’s ability to regulate glucose levels.
Adding Kachri to your diet can be a natural and effective way to support blood sugar control while also providing essential nutrients.