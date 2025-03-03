THIS terrifying fish with razor sharp teeth can bark like dogs 

Mar 3, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Piranhas are among the most dangerous water animals. They can even consume big size mammals.
Among them red-bellied piranhas make a particular sound when they are caught by fishermen which sounds like a dog bark.
There are over 60 species of pirhanas that are included in the Serrasalmid family.
Most of them are carnivorous and hunt but some of them eat plants and scavenge rather than kill as they are very opportunistic.
The most peculiar feature of them is their razor-sharp teeth which are 4 mm in size. The red-bellied piranha has the sharpest teeth, like scissors, with a strong jaw. This is because of their carnivorous diet.
One more feature of Piranhas is that they have also have a strong-smelling power which can identify a small drop of blood in a large area of water.
They can grow their size up to 60 cm in length.
The black piranha has the most powerful bite among bony fish, exerting a force three times stronger than an American alligator of similar size.