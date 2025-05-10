This is world’s most expensive mango, it costs more than diamonds

May 10, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
We eagerly wait for mango season as it brings a variety of delicious flavours, from juicy Alphonsos to tangy Langdas.
Mangoes come in different price ranges depending on their quality, colour, rarity, and place of cultivation.
Among all varieties, the ‘Egg of the Sun’ or Taiyo no Tamago from Japan is known as the world’s most expensive mango.
This mango is grown in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture and stands out for its fiery red skin, rich sweetness, and exceptional juiciness.
To qualify as Taiyo no Tamago, the fruit must weigh at least 350 grams and have over 15% sugar content.
A pair of these mangoes once sold for over Rs 2.5 lakh, making them costlier than some diamonds of the same weight.
Their premium price is also due to the care taken during cultivation, including protective coverings and controlled ripening conditions.