This hill station in Maharashtra is known as Kashmir of Vidarbha
Shivani Tiwari
Many dream of visiting Kashmir after seeing its beauty in films. But there's a stunning hill station near Nagpur that offers similar breathtaking views.
It's a local gem with natural beauty, equal to Kashmir's picturesque landscapes, which are worth exploring.
If you want to get relief from the scorching heat around Nagpur, Chikhaldara hill station is a perfect getaway offering a cool and green retreat similar to Kashmir.
Chikhaldara, known as 'Small Kashmir,' offers a serene atmosphere, greenery, lakes, and historical sites. It's a budget-friendly destination and Maharashtra's only coffee-producing area, making it a unique getaway.
Shakkar Lake: Ideal spot for boating, picnics, and relaxation. Its peaceful surroundings make it perfect for spending quality time with family or loved ones, especially during serene evening hours.
Malkheda Fort: A historical gem, attracting history enthusiasts with its ancient architecture. The fort offers panoramic views of the surrounding area, making it a must-visit destination.
Gavilgad Fort: 14th century fort, showcases ancient architecture, temples, and Jain idols, making it a historical gem.
Bhora Ghat: Offers breathtaking scenery with dense forests, deep valleys, and waterfalls, ideal for trekking and nature enthusiasts.
Sembardi View Point: Offers stunning views of the Melghat Tiger Reserve. It's perfect for witnessing breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, with captivating morning and evening vistas.