This Bihar-special refreshing drink will keep you cool in summers, check recipe 

Apr 26, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Summers are here! We bet you must be getting done with 'Stay Hydrated' messages outpouring on social media. Like, please, enough now. Sorry but they are right! Hydration is crucial and especially during summers, you can't function without it.
Let's share with you the recipe of a cool, refreshing drink that is high in protein and provides several other health benefits.
The drink is called 'Sattu Sharbat' and it is quite popular in Bihar. Let's check the recipe.
Mix two tablespoon of sattu (gram powder) with chilled water. Add a pinch of cumin powder, black pepper and lemon juice. You can also add a little bit of jaggery for sweetness. Stir it well.
For garnishing, you can add chopped coriander leaves, chopped onions and green chilies.
'Sattu Sharbat' is a refreshing and hydrating drink which aids digestion and regularises blood pressure.
Having 'Sattu Sharbat' helps you curb hunger and provides energy, supporting weight management.
