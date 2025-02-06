Think Twice! 7 gifts you should NOT give your partner this Valentine’s Day
Muskaan Gupta
It can be difficult to select the ideal Valentine's Day present, and making the wrong decision could spoil the occasion. To make sure your Valentine's Day gift feels considerate and unique, check out these 7 things not to give to your partner.
Giving them diet plans or gym memberships as gifts could come across as inappropriate unless they have specifically requested it.
Fitness or Weight-Loss Gifts
Your partner may feel undervalued and unappreciated if you give them a last-minute, insincere gift.
Cheap or Thoughtless Gifts
Giving something you got from someone else is a turn-off because it shows a lack of effort and personal touch.
Re-gifted Items
It takes a lot of commitment to surprise your partner with a pet, so it should only be done with consent.
Pets Without Discussion
A last-minute or impersonal gift card might give the impression that not much thought was put into it, but some can be thoughtful.
Generic Gift Cards
Books about relationships, personal development, or habit change may mistakenly convey that they need to get better.
Self-Improvement Books
Don't give your partner gifts that are too personal or extravagant if you're just starting out.